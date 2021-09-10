Operation Christmas Child leader workshop Saturday

Rick Ashby, prayer coordinator for the Hills Delta Team, was presented his 5-year Bible from Operation Christmas Child earlier this year. The Delta Team appreciates all he does to promote the shoebox ministry in the five-county district. Presenting his Bible was area coordinator Linda Pitcock.

Operation Christmas Child will have a project leader drive thru workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Baptist Church in Batesville.

Linda Pitcock, area coordinator, said anyone interested in learning ways to engage their local church in packing shoeboxes and showing others how The Greatest Journey affects more children worldwide is welcome to attend.

The Hill-Delta Area team reminds volunteers that collection week is coming soon and boxes should begin to be packed now. Contact Patricia Benson at bensonpatricia@bellsouth.net or Linda Pitcock at lpitcock54@gmail.com for more information.

Anyone interested in attending the drive thru workshop should RSVP to lpitcock54@gmail.com.