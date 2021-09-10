Governor extends State of Emergency for an additional 30 Days

Published 3:05 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

By Staff reports

Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, today announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

This extension will ease the process of marshaling additional resources for the state’s response, allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and keep options open for use of the Mississippi National Guard. Once again, there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Governor extends State of Emergency for an additional 30 Days

Timely action can reduce severity of COVID-19 

Robert Wilborn Shaheen, 66

Operation Christmas Child leader workshop Saturday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow