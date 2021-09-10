Batesville Municipal Court 9/1/21

Batesville Municipal Court

Trinette Alexandria Braxton, 1317 Edgemont Cove, Clarksdale, failed to appear for the second time on charges of domestic violence, public drunkenness, and possession of paraphernalia. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to trespassing and was fined $417.

Derrick Darell Gross,413 4th St., Marks, posted a $605 cash bond prior to court and was found guilty in his absence on contempt of court.

Lavovika Rydell Hazzard, 705 Mulberry St., Charleston, failed to appear on charges of DUI and expired driver’s license with the bonding company being notified. Hazzard also had old fines of $683 dating back to 2016.

Misty Carpenter Kiihnl,125 CR 238, Tilatobia, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and improper tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Kiihnl also had $1,146 in old fines.

Jaquentin Travontay Lawson, 218 Noble St., Batesville, made his initial appearance with bond set for $10,000 on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Blackjack Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony bad checks with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Russell also was issued an arrest warrant on old fines of $3,158.

In cases set for trial,

Bennie Shelton Christian III, 220 Fox Rd., Marks, had his case of DUI and no insurance continued until Oct.13

Shakiara Latrice Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, failed to appear on a domestic violence charge, and was found guilty under sworn testimony and fined $417.

Jessi Nicole Gibson, 1034 Sardis Lake Dr.,Batesville, was found guilty of disorderly conduct and fined $647,but was found not guilty of failure to use a turn signal.

Jeremy O’Neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, failed to appear and was found guilty in his absence of DUI and no driver’s license charges.

Latoya Fondren, no address given, had felony malicious mischief and simple assault charges bound over to the Panola Co. Circuit Court with a bond set at $1,500.