Randall Scott Parker, 56, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Lambert. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Dr. Paul Middleton will officiate. Jeremy Weldon will deliver the eulogy.

Scott was born July 6, 1965, to the late Carl Webster and Betty Jo Prather Parker in Clarksdale. Scott graduated from Delta Academy in Marks in 1983. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he made many lifelong friends. Scott worked as a machine operator for Cooper Tire in Clarksdale and Shell Rapid Lube in Batesville.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In his spare time Scott enjoyed golf and fishing. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. Scott had a heart of gold. Scott was extremely proud of his girls and their accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with Morgan, Laura Beth, his grandson Ryan and extended family and friends. All who knew him loved him and his bright smile and positive attitude.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by four siblings, Charlotte Jo Parker, Gregory Wade Parker, Leonard Pollack and Dean Parker.

The family who will miss him most includes his children, Morgan Scott Parker of Crowder, Laura Beth Parker of Pope; the mother of his children, Rachel Moore of Crowder; grandson, Ryan Parker of Crowder; sister, Brenda Ellingburg of Southaven; sister-in-law Annette Parker of Batesville; his extended family, Frank Gurley and the late Betty Ann Gurley, Rusty Gurley (Terri), Bill Gurley (Carol Ann), Freddie Gurley (Scottie), Kristy Heffner (Cliff), Robyn Williams (Mark), and Ty Gurley (Ali).

The family would like to thank Frank and Rusty Gurley for everything that they have done over the years for Scott.