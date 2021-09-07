James William Redwine, 62, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Batesville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

James was born on Sept. 25, 1958, to the late James Edward Redwine and Flora Joyce Childress Redwine in Marks. He worked as a painter for many years in Batesville and in the surrounding areas. James was of Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with his two precious grandchildren.

The family he leaves behind includes his daughter, Tiffany Redwine Tramel of Batesville; one sister, Bettye Ann Melton of Walnut, one brother, Jimmy Dale Redwine of Moss Point; and two grandsons, Shane Tramel, Jr. and Tatum Tramel.