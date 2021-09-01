Coach Woods Guest at Rotary Club

South Panola High School head football coach Ricky Woods made his annual “first of the season” appearance at the Batesville Rotary Club’s regular meeting last week to give members a preview of the upcoming season. Woods’ team has yet to see live action, missing games against Neshoba Central and Oxford because of Covid protocol issues. The Tigers will open their 2021 season next weekend at Cordova High School and will have their first district contest the next Friday, Sept. 10, against Hernando High School. Woods said SP fans can expect to see a well-disciplined team with Division 1 athletes running the offense. Woods was welcomed by club president Jerry Long.