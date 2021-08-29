North Delta drops game 37-8 in Greenwood

Having lost starting quarterback Lewis Smith to an injury in a win over Rossville, Tenn. last week, the North Delta Green Wave was at a disadvantage heading into Friday night’s contest at Pillow Academy.

While the Green Wave found success at times moving the ball on offense, they could not hold off Pillow as the Mustangs jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 37-8 victory.

North Delta fell to 1-1 on the season while Pillow improved to 2-0.

After the Green Wave’s opening possession stalled at the Mustang 24, Pillow scored on its first play from scrimmage with a 76-yard pass to take a 7-0 lead at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter. Following a North Delta punt on the ensuing series, Pillow found some good fortune as yet again on the first play, the Mustangs fumbled only to have a running back scoop it up and race 70 yards into the endzone for a 14-0 advantage.

North Delta missed a golden opportunity to put points on the board in the second quarter when cornerback Matt Johnson picked off a pass at the Mustang 28, but could not convert and turned the ball over on downs at the Mustang 20-yard line.

The score stayed 14-0 at halftime before Pillow blew the game open in the third quarter on scoring runs of 58 and 1 yards before adding a safety for a 30-0 lead. North Delta avoided the shutout with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter as Martin Wolfe scored on a six-yard run. Quarterback Layton Wells converted the two-points with a pass to Stiles Rowland.

Levi Gee led the North Delta offense with 24 carries for 101 yards. Wolfe followed with 54 yards on 12 carries while Britt Robertson finished with 30 yards on six totes.

The Green Wave return home Friday, Sept. 3, to open up district play against Kirk Academy beginning at 7 p.m.