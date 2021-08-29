Lady Wave drops pair to Bayou Aca.

Bayou Academy proved to be a thorn in the side of North Delta as the Colts defeated the Lady Wave twice in the Tunica Academy tournament Saturday.

After losing to Bayou 6-0 in the first game, North Delta bounced back with a 3-1 win over Clarksdale Lee.

Ivy Gibson, Corey Cox, Lindy Ward and Paizlee all recorded hits. Cadie Coker scored a run in a pinch-running role. Ward struck out a season-high ten batters in four innings.

North Delta would get another crack at Bayou in the semi-finals where the Colts would jump out to a 7-0 lead before the Wave would close the margin with five runs in the fourth, but could not get any closer as the time limit expired.

Breck Brewer provided two RBI’s and two hits, Cox picked up a hit, and Lindy Ward drove in a run.

The Lady Wave return home Monday, Sept. 6, to take on Oak Hill at 10 a.m followed by a district tilt against Kirk Tuesday at 5 p.m