Wolfe-Simmerman will wed Oct. 9

Mr. and Mrs. Barry Simmerman of Crowder announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Bridges Simmerman, to Clint Foster Wolfe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wolfe of Calhoun City.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Bridges of Crowder and Mrs. Lillie S. Newton and the late Jessie Simmerman and Bill Newton of Crowder.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Gordon of Calhoun City and the late Quay Wolfe of Calhoun City and Dr. and Mrs. Dwight Wolfe of Auburn, Alabama.

The bride-elect graduated from South Panola High School in 2016. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University where she studied Agricultural Engineering Technology and Business with a concentration in Precision Agriculture. She will graduate in December with a Master’s degree in Agriculture with a concentration in Engineering Technology. She is employed as a Graduate Research Assistant in the department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Mississippi State University.

The prospective groom graduated from Calhoun City High School in 2015. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he studied Agronomy with a concentration in Integrated Pest Management. He is employed as a Soil Conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Aberdeen.

The wedding and reception are to take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Gumbo Flats in Lambert. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.