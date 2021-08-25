Rotary Students of the Month

Batesville Rotary Club recognized its August students of the month during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Panola Country Club. Anna McCain was recognized from South Panola High School and Sadie Gray was the North Delta School student chosen. Parents and teachers from SPHS and NDS joined the students for the program. Pictured are (front, from left) Glenn McCain, Anna McCain, Sadie Gray, Robby Gray, (back) SP coach Kim Wilson, Jennifer McCain, NDS teacher Martha Mills, and April Gray.