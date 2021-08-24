John Mann Holland, 53, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home near Pope.

A graveside service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at the Cole Family Cemetery, 785, Cole Rd, Enid, MS.

John Mann was born Oct. 26, 1967.

John Mann spend his career as an Ag Pilot having flown hundreds of hours for farmers throughout many states. When he wasn’t flying, John Mann enjoyed spending time with family and friends while listening to music. He was a self-made man. John Mann also enjoyed cooking and working in his vegetable garden.

He is survived by his son, Spencer Holland of Batesville; father, Jim Cole of Pope; two nieces, Bailey Holland (Aleia) of Pope, and Holly Holland of Gulfport; two uncles, Dr. John Mann of Brandon, and James “Al” Mann of San Diego, CA; and cousin, Mandy Mann Oliphant of Brandon.

John Mann was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret M. “Peggy” Cole and two brothers, William Benjamin “Bill” Holland, IV and Jim Tom Cole.