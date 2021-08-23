Transportation commission awards contracts throughout state

The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its August 10 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 14 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“A robust transportation network is vital for economic development,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “From pavement overlays to bridge replacements, these projects help ensure the businesses and people of our state have efficient and reliable infrastructure for the transport of goods and services.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

* A $411,675 contract was awarded to RJM-McQueen Contracting, Inc., of Collins, for a sidewalk replacement on U.S. Highway 90 between Fort Henry Avenue and Trautman Avenue in Harrison County.

A $1.5 million contract was awarded to Midway Construction, Inc., of Roxie, for a bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 61 at the Buffalo River in Wilkinson County.

A $5.7 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for an 11-mile overlay on U.S. 61 from Doloroso to the Adams County line, and on U.S. 61 from the Wilkinson County line to Kingston.

A $66.8 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 14-mile pavement restoration of Interstate 59 from the Lamar County line to the Jones County line, and on I-59 from the Forrest County line to 0.3 miles south of Moselle.

A $1.1 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc. for a six mile overlay of State Route 532 from Oak Grove Road to Vester Pickering Road in Covington County.

An $806,472 contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a thin lift overlay of three miles of State Route 44 from the Pike County line to State Route 583 in Walthall County.

A $1 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., for a two mile overlay of State Route 583 from U.S. Highway 98 to Sims Thornhill Road, a one mile overlay of State Route 27 from High School Drive to State Route 48, and one mile overlay of State Route 585 from Old Highway 24 East to one mile north in Walthall County.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., for a 12-mile overlay of State Route 433 from State Route 3 to U.S. Highway 49 in Yazoo County.

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., for a nine mile overlay of State Route 22 from State Route 463 to the beginning of the five-lane section in Madison County.

A $540,000 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for a bridge preservation project on U.S. Highway 51 (Bridge No. 114.3) and on State Route 35 (Bridge No. 105.4A and 105.4B) in Madison and Scott counties.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $768,558 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, for a bridge preservation on State Route 278 over Weaver Creek, State Route 15 over Chuquatonchee Creek and State Route 342 over Hall Branch in Monroe and Pontotoc counties.

A $6.2 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a 16-mile mill and overlay of State Route 309 from State Route 4 to U.S. Highway 78 in Marshall County.

A $4.9 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 14-mile mill and overlay of State Route 32 from State Route 15 to State Route 245 and three miles of State Route 41 from State Route 245 to the Monroe County line in Chickasaw County.

A $2.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., for an eight mile scrub seal and overlay of State Route 50 from Mathews Gin Road to State Route 373 in Clay and Lowndes counties.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .