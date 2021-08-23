Earnestine Floate Edlin, 89, of Senatobia passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Sardis. She was born in Helena, AR on July 30, 1932, to Archie and Lottie Mae Floate.

Earnestine was the third of eleven children. She graduated from Thyatira High School, Class of 1950. For the past eleven years, Providence Assisted Living was called Ms. Edlin’s home, where she also attended church regularly. She was a beautician and later a caregiver at The Baddour Center. Earnestine was an avid TV watcher and enjoyed basketball, vacationing, shopping, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister; and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her two daughters, Paula Sarten of Olive Branch, and Melissa Davis (Newt) of Sardis; three sisters, Joyce English of Coldwater, Dorothy Smith of Wyatte and Sara Lee of Olive Branch; two brothers, James A. (Bud) Floate of Wyatte and Allen Floate of Olive Branch; four grandchildren, Brian, Brittany, Anna Payton and Will; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Huntley, Lennon and Blakely.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Floyd Edlin; brothers, Stanley Floate and Jerry Wayne Floate; sisters, Frances Smart Poss, Mary Ellen Wells, Charlotte Floate Bowlan and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville with Pastor Marnell Love officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:30 – 2 p.m., preceding the funeral service. Interment will be at Bethesda Cemetery in Senatobia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Baddour Center, PO Box 97, Senatobia, MS 38668.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

The family has asked that you practice social distancing and masks are recommended.