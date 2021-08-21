Augustus Holt, infant son of Dallas Dodd and Charles Ray Holt, III, went to join the Lord as an angel on Aug. 19, 2021, at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Dallas Dodd; father, Charles Ray Holt III; maternal grandmother, Paula Dodd (Donny); maternal grandfather, Jay Dodd (Ginger); paternal grandmother, Karen Holt; uncles, Nick and Joshua Bailey.