Community Calendar

Aug. 17-19

Explorer’s Bible Study Fall Classes starting next week. To register for Tues. evening (7 p.m.), Thurs. (9 a.m.) or (noon), or various days and times for Zoom classes, go to ebshome.org and enter 38606 in zip code choice or text/call info to 662 561 2481 (Marni McKenzie). It is interdenominational with men’s and women’s groups, and all are welcome, teenagers too! $30 a semester; scholarships available; children’s programming in the AM class. Host churches this fall are Batesville First Baptist, Batesville First United Methodist, and Courtland Baptist.

Aug. 21

The South Panola High School Class of 1979 will meet from noon to 3 p.m. at the Batesville Public Library. For more information contact Harriet M. Draper at 662-703-0171.

R.B. Ford and Sheriff Shane Phelps will sponsor their annual Arizona Street Back to School Rally beginning at 1 p.m. This year’s rally is a drive thru event. School supplies and goodies of all types will be handed out without recipients having to exit their vehicles. All are welcome to come to Arizona Street Saturday for the event.

Aug. 22

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will have Bro. Steve Schlechty with the Magnetic Scripture Sign Ministry, from Pioneer, TN. He will be preaching and sharing his ministry. Check out all the items he has available at www.magneticscripturesigns.com.

Aug. 24

First Security Bank will provide free help and counseling, by appointment only, for anyone 60 years and older who wants to learn more about Will Preparation. Al Cutturini, Elder Law Project director for the North MS Rural Legal Services will lead the sessions. People who die without a will often leave a burden on family members who are tasked with final estate paperwork. Advance planning makes the process easier. For an appointment, contact Belinda Morris at 662-563-9111, Ext. 1130. Please bring a copy of birth record, copy of deed, list of children and address, and a copy of your old will if wanting to update.

Aug. 30

The Friends of the Library will meet at noon at the Batesville Church of Christ annex. Bring a sack lunch and enjoy the meeting. Geneva Baird, Secretary, F.O.L.

Sept. 4

Labor Day Weekend Market will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Downtown Oakland at the Old Presbyterian Church on Holly Street. Exhibitors are announced regularly on the Facebook Page @OaklandTownMarket. The Market is open to exhibitors and vendors at no cost. However, space is limited and an exhibitor form must be completed. For more information, contact Linda Ross Aldy at Oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com or leave a message at 601-853-3942.

Sept. 11 & 25

Home of the Brave will have college football watch parties at the ranch location, 1038 Hwy. 305N, Senatobia. Home of the Brave is also collecting items for the residents of the MS State Veteran’s Home in Oxford. A list of needed donations can be found at www.home4brave.com or by contacting the group through their Facebook page. Home of the Brave strives to create a peaceful environment of hope for military men, women, and families as they transition from military service to a purposeful civilian life.

Sept. 17&18

The Hill Country Boucherie is a must-see event. With world-class chefs from all over the south, using every part of the animal to bring you a lovely weekend away at Home Place Pastures. A Saturday dinner ticket gets you into the Boucherie Picnic with incredible music by local musicians throughout the event. A camping pass gets you two nights of camping on the Home Place, with entrance to the late-night campfire shows. Guests are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs or blankets to dress up their picnic however they like. Grab a ticket, and bring your picnic set up to enjoy our unforgettable experience in Como.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.

Sept. 25

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office will host Fun Day 2021 at the Sheriff’s Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fun and games for children of all ages with free hamburgers and hot dogs for everyone. The Oxford mounted police will bring their horses, and law enforcement agencies from the area will have vehicles and equipment at the event. For more information call the Sheriff’s Office at 563-6230.

Nov. 6&7

South Panola High School seniors, mark your calendars Senior composite pictures will be taken. Students will be mailed more information later this fall and given a time slot from Bruckner’s Photography.

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesdays

Sponsored by the Batesville Main Street Program, Square Market is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Downtown Square. Fresh produce, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, and other goods are brought by vendors from across North Mississippi.