Property Transfers 7/26-30/21

Property transfers between July 26 – July 30, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

Steel Service Corporation to Cite Armored, Inc., A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin Simmons to Mary Kathryn Simmons, Fractional part of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

FSB & Co., LLC FBO Robert Bailey Self-Directed Roth IRA and FSB & Co., LLC fbo Super Saver Drugs, Inc. 401(k) plan to Boothe and Associates Real Estate Services, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Moss Acres, LLC to Charles Anderson, Lot 46 of Mossy Oak Cover Subdivision.

HW Holdings, LLC to George Herring, Jr., A fractional part of the North Half of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Daniel and Sarah Johnson to Tyler and Erica Gurley, Lot 16 through 25, inclusive, Section M, Sardis Lake Estates.

Matthew and Brooklyn Cannon to Matthew and Brooklyn Cannon (married), A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter and Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Joseph and Marilyn Rose Beard, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Hunter Shirley to Michael Jennings, A part of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

FSB & Co., LLC FBO Robert Bailey Self-Directed Roth IRA and FSB & Co., LLC fbo Super Saver Drugs, Inc. 401(k) plan to Michael Hankins, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Maria Johnson to Sarah Chapman and James Bay, 275 Black Gum Drive, Batesville.

Michael and Melinda Reilly to Joseph Riley, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Cobb River Road Farm, LLC to Joshua Cobb, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Harold and Miriam Reed Family Trust to Gaylon Reed and Amanda Williams, Two tracts in Section 27, and a tract in Section 28 and 34, all in Township 8, Range 9 West.

Locke Farms 2 Harvesting Services, LLC to Gaylon Reed and Amanda Williams, Part of Section 21 and 28, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Gloria Fondren to Chantryce Morris, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Reed Farms to Reed Farms II, A tract in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Nolan West to Evan and Hunter West, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 28, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 29, and a fractional part of the North Half of Section 33, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Evan and Hunter West to Walter and Jeanne Rice, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 28, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 29, and a fractional part of the North Half of Section 33, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

John Allen and Melinda Turner to Randy and Tera Harden, A part of Lor 14, Goff Woods Subdivision.

Charrell Parker to Farrie Parker, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Lindsey and Joseph Phillips to Jospeh Phillips, The East Half of Section 4, Township 7, Range 6 West.

Vickie Brown, Jerry, Mitchell and Ray Robinson, and Teresa Austin to Kirt Roberson, Fraction of the Southwest corner of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

M2 Corp. to Robert Holloway, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nick Jacks to Stephanie Bowman, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7, Range 6.

Mid South Home Builders, LLC to Joi Swanson, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Town of Como.

Winnie Clark to Timothy Harris, A part of the Southwest Corner of the East Half of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Michael Sexton, Two parts of Section 25, Township 7, Range 9 West.

Tammy Jean Steward to Zackary Rakestraw, A part of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Robert Holden to Chris O’Conner, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Emtiyaz Adieh to Arar Arar and Iosif Achmant, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Ada Mottley to Ada and Candace Mottley, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.