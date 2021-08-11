Batesville Municipal Court 8/4/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Aug. 4, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Tydrekus Bradford, 101 Pegues Circle, Batesville, bonded out prior to court on felony possession of a stolen firearm with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Alison Naomi Daugherty, 3964 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, had charges of no tag light, possession of a controlled substance, false identity and driving with a suspended license bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Miguel Jaimes Flores, 125 Heffner Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI and careless driving and was fined $944.

Kevin Riley Hall, 962 Hwy. 6, Oxford, had a DUI and careless driving charge continued until Aug. 18.

Jaquentin Travontay Lawson, 218 Noble St., Batesville, case of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon continued until Sept. 1.

Levi McKinney, Jr., 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, open container and driving in more than one lane bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Christopher Landarion Moore, 1120 11th St. Apt. 4, Lambert, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given an Aug. 18 trial date.

Johnathan Earl Owens, 1283 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia and was fined $383.

Zanesha Lanita Ann Perry, 324 Patton Lane, Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of simple assault and was fined $328 along with one-year probation.

Devonte Demario Pugh, 2093 Mitchner Rd., Tutwiler, pleaded not guilty of shoplifting and was given an Aug.18 trial date.

William Phillips, no address given, had charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within city limits bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Antonio Lavell Lee,114 Matthews Dr., Senatobia, was found guilty and fined $886 for possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.Joshua Kendrell Love, 302 Senica Ave., Greenwood, was found guilty and fined $2,396 for DUI, speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, had a domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Jahvarious Devonta Simmons, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, was found guilty and fined $1,512 for speeding, disorderly conduct, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Shanika Yvette Wallace, 1040 Suncrest Dr., Oxford, was found guilty of simple domestic violence with no fine imposed.