Clarence Harvey Holliman, 87

Clarence Harvey “Bud” Holliman, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Sarah. Bud was born in Sarah Jan. 23, 1934, to Pearl VanCleave Holliman and Clarence Dewitt Holliman.

He enjoyed visiting the Smoky Mountains and loved traveling all over the United States, following NASCAR and dirt track racing. He was also an avid fan of country music, who especially enjoyed listening to Charlie Pride and Roger Miller.

Bud was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a caring and loyal friend. He loved his country and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife of sixty-three years, Virginia L. Holliman; two sons, Clarence Harvey “C.H.” Holliman, Jr. (Gene) of Senatobia, and Robert ”Rocky” Holliman (Lynn) of Coldwater; one daughter, Melodie “Susie” Jones (James) of Sarah; seven grandchildren, Gina Tate (Marvin), Carly Schumann (Bradley), Rachel Mizlle (Tony), Victoria Holliman (Max), Rebecca Holliman, Lynsey Holliman, and Ethan Jones (Brianna); seven great-grandchildren, Damion, Jaylen, Dylan, Lillian, Daniel, Addi-Blake, and Rydge; and one sister, Diane Carr of Batesville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl VanCleave Holliman and Clarence Dewitt Holliman and one sister, Naomi McWilliams.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 455 Stage Road, Senatobia. Interment was at Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.