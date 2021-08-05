August is National Shooting Sports Month 

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is proud to take part in National Shooting Sports Month, in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). National Shooting Sports Month was created to encourage participation in shooting sports and emphasize firearms safety.

National Shooting Sports Month will take place throughout the month of August, and it is a perfect time for Mississippi outdoor enthusiasts to introduce someone new to target shooting.

MDWFP manages three premiere Shooting Facilities at these locations:

McIvor Shooting Facility, Sardis

Turcotte Shooting Facility, Canton

McHenry Shooting Facility, Perkinston

For parents with children in 7th – 12th grade, MDWFP administers the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program (MSSP) introducing youth to the sport. MSSP is the fastest-growing team-based, youth development program in Mississippi schools. The program instills life skills such as discipline, safety, teamwork, ethics, self-confidence, and other life values.

For more information regarding target shooting in Mississippi visit www.mdwfp.com or call our office at (601) 432-2400.