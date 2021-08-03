Mississippi police chief dies one day after retiring
(AP) A law officer was killed in a highway crash one day after his retirement as a police chief, authorities said.
The wreck happened on a Calhoun County highway Monday morning, killing newly-retired Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell, WTVA-TV reported.
Sockwell, 59, was heading north when his pickup truck crossed the center line, ran off the highway and struck a tree, The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. He died at the scene.
Sockwell had retired from the Bruce Police Department the day before the crash, Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said.
You Might Like
Property Transfers 7/12-16/21
Property transfers between July 12 – July 16, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk: Second Judicial District Yolanda Wozgen... read more