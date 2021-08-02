Vicky Ritchie Kornegay, 67, of Senatobia, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto in Southaven.

Vicki was born in Florida on June 2, 1954, to Betty Sue Busby Ritchie and Dwane Paul Ritchie.

She enjoyed many hobbies, which included dancing, going to movies, watching TV, and going out to eat. Vicky was a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her granddaughters, Cayla, and Caitlyn.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Tiffany Dawn Parker of Batesville, AR; one son, Paul Anthony Kornegay and his wife Christina, of Vancouver, WA; one sister, Susan Ritchie of Senatobia and two granddaughters, Cayla Elizabeth Parker, and Caitlyn Jessica Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made the charity of the donor’s choice.

Dickins Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.