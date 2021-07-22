July 22, 2021

  • 73°

James Robert Major, 41

By Staff reports

Published 7:50 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

James Robert “JR” Major, 41, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on July 21, 2021.

Funeral services for JR will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Shipp Cemetery in Oxford.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE