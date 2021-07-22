James Robert Major, 41
James Robert “JR” Major, 41, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on July 21, 2021.
Funeral services for JR will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Shipp Cemetery in Oxford.
