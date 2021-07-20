Property Transfers 7/6-9/21

Property transfers between July 6 – 9, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

William Trusty to Latitia Trusty, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Nancy Thomson to John and Kristie House, Section HL (8 Pan Gens), Lot 6, Spaces 9 and 10.

Misty Kilgore and Creekmore Wright to Bridge Four Properties, LLC, Lot 15 of Magnolia Estates Subdivision.

Barbara Joyce Darby to David Jeffery and Debre Darby, Fractional part of the West Half of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Rosie Lee Jones to Little Ann Suggs, Lot 3 of Block 13, in the Town of Crowder.

Liberty Heights Church of Christ to Greater Concord Missionary Baptist Church, A part of Lot 7 and of the Courthouse Lot of the Old Town of Panola.

Linda Caine to T.C.’s Lumber Co., Inc., Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Charles and Marva Hobbs, and Karen (Franklin), Pierre and Deatrice (Turner) Draper, to Charles Leland, Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Danny Ray Dickey, Joyce Ann Williams and Martha Sue Hendrix to Zimmie Boothe, Jr., Part of Lot 33, Block 28, Original Town of Batesville.

FSW Properties, LLC to Prince Rentals, LLC, Fraction of Lot 9, Lightsey Subdivision.

Ralph Bledsoe to Raphael Bledsoe, A fractional part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Sarah J. Baker to Shannon Caine, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

William Bradley and Kelley Robeson to Brianna Lynn Whiteside, Lot 23 of Block 10, City of Batesville.

Bailey Peters to William and Frances Wagner, Lot 66, Section A, Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Joe Castleman to Howard Brower, Fraction part of the North Half of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Addison (Brewer) and Jason Wills to Nicholas and Malorie Whitworth, Lot 12 and a part of Lot 16 East, all being in Block 13 of Buford Subdivision.

William and Candice Howell to Christopher and Clara Dowdle, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Cynthia Willard to Nicholas Willard, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

James Matthews to James and Sheila Flippo, Part of Section 23, Township 7, Range 7.

Dorothy Pugh to Farry and Vauneta Bradford, Lot 10 of Panola County Farms Subdivision.

The Estate of Leigh Ann Darby to Tavas and Cyalonda Gilliam, Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Karen and Lloyd Spearman to Levera Davison, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.