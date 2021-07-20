Batesville Municipal Court 7/14/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, July 14, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Charlie Wren Armstrong, 203 Darby Rd., Courtland, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of careless driving and fined $165. Armstrong was also issued an arrest warrant for unpaid fines of $1,509.

SkyRandy Braxton, 1050 Quitman Ave., Crowder, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant for second offense domestic violence.

Davarius Deshun Burt, 309 Crawford St., Sentatobia, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty and was given an Aug.18 trial date.

Jessica Erin Chism, 14465 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, had a simple domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Garry Dewayne Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.

Quentin Cox, 101 Everette St., Batesville, was ordered to pay $3,235 for failing to appear numerous times on contempt of court charges.

Anthony Dewayne Flowers, Jr., 4072 Curtis Rd., had armed robbery and aggravated assault charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Darius Joel Johnson, 236 MLK Dr., Apt. A, Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, no driver’s license, and careless driving and was fined $1,250 due in 30 days.

Terrance Orlando Mack, 739 Powell St., Coldwater, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty and was given an Aug.18 trial date.

Arthur Demarion Pollard, 7837 Curtis Rd, Batesville, had a felony theft of a dog charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty of disorderly conduct under sworn testimony and fined $647. Pryor was also issued an arrest warrant for old fines of $1,354 dating back to February 2019.

Bobby Airion Jordan Thomas,150 MLK Dr., Batesville, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Thomas also was ordered to pay old fines of $963 dating back to July 2017.

Marlon Winfield, 218 Broadway St., Apt.H., Batesville, bonded out prior to court on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana. The case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jaquinton Lawson, no address given, made his initial appearance on a armed robbery charge and was given a $10,000 bond. Lawson also has a hold from the MDOC.

In cases set for trial,

Rondie Kendal Edwards, 210 Country Club Rd., Batesville, was found not guilty of domestic violence.

Markkeith Pernell Harris, 208 Gordon Dr., Batesville, was found guilty of improperly operating equipment and fined $50, but was found not guilty of DUI at the request of the state.

Jeremy Jermaine Moore, 419 Lynn, Clarksdale, had a case of DUI (second offense) and open container continued until a later date.