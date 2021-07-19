Harold Dean Tubbs, 84

Harold Dean “Tooter” Tubbs, 84, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Hosanna Family Worship Center with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

“Tooter” was born on July 11, 1937, to the late Paul Best and Mattie May Geeslin Tubbs in Sardis. During his lifetime, he worked as a farmer and was an avid hunter and fisherman. “Tooter” also had a musical side of him, in which he loved to play the guitar, sing, and dance.

The family he leaves behind includes his nephew, Will Floyd (Jennifer) of Batesville; two great nephews, Colton Lee Stevens (Chelsey) and Payton Floyd; two great-great nieces, Kallie Grace and Lilly; and one great-great nephew, Ryder Lane.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Ann Tubbs Floyd and Ruby Carlene Tubbs; and one brother, John Paul Tubbs.