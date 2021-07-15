Mitchell Presented County Scholarship

Board of Supervisors Vice President James Birge presented Ripkin Mitchell with a scholarship sponsored annually by the supervisors for a deserving student with plans to attend college. Mitchell, who will enter Delta State University for the fall semester, graduated North Delta School in 2019 and just completed his Associate’s Degree at Northwest Community College. At the presentation made Monday, July 12, Mitchell was joined by his mother, Renda Ritter Morris, who is the bookkeeper and inventory clerk for Panola County in the County Administrator’s office. The Mississippi Association of Supervisors Employee Scholarship program provides for $500 awards to students in all of the state’s 82 counties.