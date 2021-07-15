Community Calendar 4/15/21

July 14-16

Pisgah Church on Eureka Rd., will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is Concrete and Cranes. All are invited.

July 16

Springboard to Opportunities and Mid South Food Bank will hold a Mobile Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the Patton Lane Community Center. Recipients should bring an I.D. and stay in their vehicles while being loaded. For more information call Tia Mills at 662-403-4944.

July 19

Free smoking cessation classes will be held West Camp Missionary Baptist Church located at 157 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, at 5 p.m. Future sessions will be held July 26, Aug. 2, 5, 9,16 &23. During the course, participants will build strategies to manage stress, avoid weight gain, stay active, and learn how use smoking medications. This course, which is worth $175, and the nicotine replacement therapy products are provided to participants for free. The

target audience for this course is African American males, 18 years or older.

For more information, contact Tammy Taylor at 662-654-6513 or dbd@way2wellness.org.

July 20

First Security Bank will present Nuts & Bolts of Small Business at 5:30 p.m. at the bank’s Trust Building. Presenters are Richard Schneider (UM Small Business Center counselor), Rachel Kirkland, CPA (FSB auditor), and Brandy Bright (FSB, trust officer). Participants will learn from experts the ins and outs of managing a business. To reserve a seat contact Belinda Morris at 563-9311 ext 1130 or email bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com.

July 21 & 25

Magnolia Grove Monastery, 123 Towles Rd., Batesville, will host a summer retreat with the theme The Art of Communication. The goal is for participants to cultivate deep listening, compassionate speech, and true presence. The retreat can be enjoyed on site or online. Times are 5 p.m. on July 21 and 2 p.m. on July 25. Days of Mindfulness (Thursday and Sundays) have also resumed at the monastery and anyone interested in learning more about those vents, and the retreat, can reach the office at Plum Village by calling 561-1145 or emailing office@magnoliagrovemonastery.org. Attendees may bring tents or campers, or stay in cabins or the dormitory. The monks and nuns will have guided meditations, Dharma talks, walking meditation, and offer practices for applying mindfulness to daily lives.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.

Wednesday’s

Sponsored by the Batesville Main Street Program, Square Market is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Downtown Square. Fresh produce, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, and other goods are brought by vendors from across North Mississippi.