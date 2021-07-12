Eddie Claire Freeman Rowsey, 80, passed away, Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home near Enid, MS.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery near Enid, MS. The family will be receiving friends at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Eddie Claire was born January 21, 1941 in Panola County, MS to the late Russell and Mary McCann Freeman. She worked in her early career as a cotton buyer and for National Farmers Organization before becoming a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, working in her flower garden and shopping. Eddie Claire was a member of Pharsalia Baptist Church in Enid.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Tommy L. Rowsey of Enid; two sons, Brent Rowsey (Sonya) of Batesville, and Kirk Rowsey (Jayme) of Batesville; three sisters, Mardis Neese of Southaven, Pat Perry of Southaven, and Sherry Hawkins of Coldwater; two brothers, Larry Freeman of Pope, and Roger Freeman of Lometa, TX; one granddaughter, Victoria Eve Rowsey of Batesville. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Eddie Claire was preceded in death by sister, Carol Joy White; two brothers, Harold Freeman and Cletes Earl Freeman.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Cemetery, Antioch Cemetery or The Gideons International, Panola South Camp, P.O. Box 791, Batesville, MS 38606.