Batesville Municipal Court 6/30/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, June 30, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Kelly Lee Chamblee, 1372 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, bonded out prior to court on a possession of a controlled substance with the case bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Randy Daniel House,106 Bradford St., Apt. A Batesville, was found guilty of three counts of contempt of court (failing to appear) and fined $2,545. House also pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a July 21 trial date.

Keydarius Sentale Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given a July 21 trial date. Key was ordered to pay $328 in old fines due in 30 days.

D’Marius McMillan, 107 Boyles St., Batesville, had a simple assault charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Nadia Lauren Moak, 53 Terrapin Hill, Brandon, bonded out prior to court on charges of DUI, felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to use a turn signal and firearm possession enhancement penalty. The charges have been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Don Cam Plyler, 1406 CR 101 Coffeeville, had charges of felony malicious mischief, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Maija Akira Chanel Roberson, 104 Hope Lane, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a July 21 trial date.

Shakilo O’Neil Stanford, 214 Pearson St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, failure to use a turn signal, and no insurance along with old fines all totaling $2,049.

Jhakimbria Myleesa Towns, 694 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $328.

Jasmine Miranda Weaver, 7501 Hwy. 57 Vancleave, had charges of shoplifting, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jamie Octavia Williams, 213 Draper St., Batesville, was found guilty of aiding a person under the age of 18 to shoplift and was fined $358.75.

Daniel Bess, no address given, pleaded guilty to DUI and running a red light and was fined $960.

Antonio Lee, no address given, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty and was given an Aug. 4 trial date.

Zalviars Madlock, 428 Warren St., Como, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given a July 21 trial date.

In cases set for trial,

Gregory Danate Wright,1509 Still Rd., Sardis, had a simple assault charge remanded to the files and given six months probation with no fine.

Nykolas Ladarrian Hallmon, 120 Lamb St.,Crowder, was found guilty of DUI-refusal, open container, no turn signal, no driver’s license, no seatbelt and no insurance and was fined $2,008.

Sheila Marie Turner, 821 MLK Dr., Batesville, was found guilty of running a red light and given 90 days probation with no fine.