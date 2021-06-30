Property Transfers 6/7-11/21

Property transfers between June 7 – June 11, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Miles and Janie Fowler to Angelina Fowler, A parcel located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 23 and Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Sharron Cole to Sharron Cole, Latasha Rudd, Latonya Cole and Vaneshia Cole, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to C. Richard Dobbins and Stacey Dobbins Mitchell, Part of Township 8 South, Range 8 East, Section 23.

Richenda Pritchard to Larry Barrett and Romona L. Barrett, Lot 116-A, Sardis Country Estates.

Michael Davis to Michael Davis, Part of Section 18, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Estate of Beverly Kaye Jones to Marquita Jones, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Kelli and John Brown to M&T Bank, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Willie and Joe Johnson to Kesha Lashon Dezell, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mitchel and Brandi Babb to Fayth and Brian Conrad, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas Lynn Still to Allen West, Jr., A fractional part of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Terza One Stop to Huron Smith Oil Co., Inc., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Terry McCullar to Lynwood and Gayle Lynn Kuehn, Lot 6 of Wildwood Subdivision.

Vilkki Barefoot to Guy and Teresa Logan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Yvonne Crowder to Milton Johnson, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Frances Kathryn Harrison Rule to David and Brenda Campbell, Lot 64, Section A, Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

James V. Johnson and Connie Haley to Virgie Corrine Campbell Johnson, Connie Haley, Patsy Morrow and Yvonne Crowder, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Annie Maude Cosby and Robert Lewis Cosby to Michael Lynn Cosby, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Matt Whalley to Blackjack Storage, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Wesley Laverne Rhodes, Jr. and Peggy Lenard Rhodes to Micahel Scott Rhodes Leslie Rhodes, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Delores Ann Rikard to Karl Byrd, Part of Lot 49 and 50, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

David Ray and Cynthia A. Donaldson to David Ray and Cynthia A. Donaldson, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.