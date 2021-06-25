John T. Mason, Sr., 84
John T. Mason, Sr., age 84, passed away at his home near Sardis Lake Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday June 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.
