June 25, 2021

  • 81°

John T. Mason, Sr., 84

By Staff reports

Published 10:08 am Friday, June 25, 2021

John T. Mason, Sr., age 84, passed away at his home near Sardis Lake Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday June 26,  in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE