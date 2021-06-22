Crenshaw alderman retiring after 32 years on board

Crenshaw Alderman Alberta Bradley, having held the position of Alderman for 32 years decided to retire this year and not make another election run.

Bradley, who will turn 91 in October, stated that she wants the person who takes over her position to make sure that they have patience with the people of Crenshaw and will continue to strive for prosperity for the town.

Bradley said although she is retiring from her position in office, she will continue to help the Town of Crenshaw the best way she can.

Reflecting on her years of service and what she plans to do with her time out of office, Bradley said that she plans to work on her garden that she takes a lot of pride in.

“I thank God everyday for everything he has done for me and the many lives I’ve been able to touch,” she said.

Bradley has always been there for her community and leaves behind a great legacy in that position. Cathy Bolen won the most recent election and will now serve in the position of Alderman for the town of Crenshaw.