Gayla M. Cooper, 53, passed away Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, at Baptist DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Southaven. She was the wife to Eric Cooper.

Memorial services for Gayla will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.