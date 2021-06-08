Ballots counted for aldermen races; unofficial results are in

Here are preliminary vote totals from today’s City of Batesville Municipal Electi0n. The Election Commission is currently in the process of counting affidavit ballots. All absentee votes have been counted.

The mayor’s race has effectively been decided with the ballots cast at the precincts, and most of the aldermen races as well. In that race, Hal Ferrell received 643 (45.8 percent), Eddie Nabors garnered 390 votes (27.6 percent), and incumbent Jerry Autrey received 371 votes (26.4 percent).

For alderman-at-large, Teddy Morrow received 1,087 votes and there were 47 write-ins. Morrow did not have an opponent this election cycle.

In Ward 1, incumbent Bill Duggar received 281 votes, James “Whiz” Whitaker got 163 votes, and Billy Prince got 47 votes.

In Ward 2, incumbent Bobby Walton received 185 votes and there were 8 write-ins. Walton defeated Ted Stewart in the Democratic Party Primary in March and had no general election opponent.

In Ward 3, incumbent Stan Harrison beat political newcomer Chase Montgomery 198-164.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land outpolled Walt Karr 218 to 96.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Photo: Ward 2 alderman Bobby Walton and his fellow board members will welcome new Mayor Hal Ferrell in July.