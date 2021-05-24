Malco’s Oxford Studio Cinema location to reopen this week
By Jake Thompson
Later this week, both of Oxford’s Malco Theatre locations will be open for the first time in 14 months.
The regional movie theatre chain announced on Monday that the Oxford Studio Cinema location will reopen on Friday. The theatre is located at 111 Jackson Avenue West next to the University of Mississippi’s Jackson Avenue Center.
