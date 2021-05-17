MAC mini-grants available, apply by June 1

The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting applications for the agency’s Mini-grant program, which is offered several times a year to organizations and individual artists to assist with small-scale arts activities around the state.

Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 1. In 2020, the agency expanded possible uses for Mini-grant funds to better to respond to the changing needs of artists and arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible individual artists and organizations may apply for up to $500 and $1,000, respectively. Professional-level artists may apply through the Artist Mini-grant program for up to $500 to create digital portfolios or gallery tours, host virtual demonstrations, support promotion and marketing efforts, pursue eligible professional development or purchase art supplies.

Mini-grants for organizations are designed to meet a wide variety of needs in Mississippi communities, schools and arts organizations, and they stimulate arts projects in rural and underserved communities.

Non-profit organizations or local government entities may apply for up to $1,000 to hire MAC roster artists, create online workshops, host virtual gatherings or pursue other eligible organizational professional development.

Complete grant guidelines are available at arts.ms.gov/grants. Please contact MAC at (601) 359-6030 if you have any questions.