Jags end SP season with sweep

After being routed 26-5 by Madison Central in the first game of their best-of-three series Thursday, May 6, in the North 6A State playoffs, the South Panola Tigers had their back against the wall when they hosted the Jaguars in game two Friday, May 7, at Tiger Field.

As they have done all season, the gritty Tigers stood tall and did not blink against the nationally ranked Jaguars, but when the dust settled the powerful Madison Central offense proved to be to much for South Panola as the Jags used a eight-run second inning to come away with a 11-0 victory in five innings.

The loss ended the Tigers season at 18-15.

Ranard Grace and Austin Tommasini combined on a one-hitter for Madison Central (29-1) who will take on Starkville in the North State semi-final round beginning tomorrow. John Blockmon accounted for South Panola’s lone hit with a single to lead off the fourth inning.

Tate Anderson went two innings on the mound for the Tigers before Michael Johnson, Jr. tossed three innings in relief.

MC 26

SP 5

The Jaguars exploded for 15 runs in the second inning to break open a 2-2 game. Mari Boyd garnered two singles for South Panola while Dawson Griffin, Blaine Cosby, Eli Raines and Dre’Moore provided singles.

Eli Russell, Cosby, Raines, Johnson and Moore registered RBI’s.

Griffin and Brock Ware threw 1.2 innings on the mound while Trey Drumheller threw .2 innings in relief.