Billy Wayne Chandler, 79, left this earth for his eternal home, Monday, May 3, 2021, while at home in Water Valley surrounded by family.

Billy was born May 31, 1941, to the late Jessie and Billie Chandler, and being in the United States Army, he honorably served his country during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by one son, Daniel Chandler of Horn Lake; one granddaughter, Callileigh Chandler; Three sisters, Melissa Jo Smith (Larry), Sherry Crenshaw (Ron) all of Water Valley, and Rita Graham (Mike) of Pontotoc; one nephew, Samy Chandler of Crystal Springs; and three nieces, Lara Smith and Melissa Smith (Jamison) of Water Valley and Jessica Schwalenberg (Jamie) of Grenada; and great nephew, Ethan Sossaman of Water Valley, great niece, Addison Sossaman of Water Valley, great nephew Hayden Chandler and two great nieces Olivia and Ella Rose Schwalenberg of Grenada.

Along with his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his spouse, Teri Chandler, one brother, Thomas Chandler, and two sisters, Bonnie Chandler and Cindy Chandler.

Visitation is Thursday, May 6, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home, Water Valley from 12:30- 2 p.m. A private burial will follow at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery in Coffeeville.

Memorials can be sent to Anchor Baptist Church Building Fund, 1009 Hwy 7 S, Water Valley, MS 38965.