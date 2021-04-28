Senior softball Lady Tigers selected for All-Stars

The South Panola Lady Tiger trio of Rebekah Cook (left), Bailey Ware (middle), and Bailey Russell have been selected to play in the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association(NEMCA) All-Star softball game June 2 at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.

Three South Panola senior softball players received post season honors last week by being selected to play in the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association All-Star game June 2 at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.

Pitcher Rebekah Cook leads the trio with a 7-1 record for the 17-7-2 Tigers with a 1.35 earned run average in 67.1 innings. The senior has struck out 87 batters on the season while giving up 13 earned runs. Opponents are hitting .208 against her.

Senior Co-Caption and center fielder Bailey Ware is hitting .310 from the leadoff spot. The East Mississippi CC signee has 22 hits on the year with 19 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

Senior second baseman Bailey Russell rounds out the list as the Northwest Mississippi CC signee is hitting at a .375 clip with 24 hits in 64 plate appearances. Russell has driven in 17 runs and leads the team with 11 doubles.

The South Panola Lady Tiger trio of Rebekah Cook,(left) Bailey Ware,(middle) and Bailey Russell (right) have been selected to play in the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association(NEMCA) All-Star softball game June 2 at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.