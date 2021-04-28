North Panola Cougars Baseball

The 2021 North Panola Cougar baseball team are (kneeling, from left) Tramarion Bonner, Markendrick Bramlett, Laderious Holliday, Jordan Webb, Jamarckus Nelson, Rodriques Obannon, Travious Hayes, Deontae Lewers, (back) Colin Giles (Head Coach), Quinn Reed, Demonrick Wright, Daries Bramlett, Jayleshun Garder,Byron Keys, Steven Edwards, Markivyon Wheatley, Carl Robinson, James Pollan (Asst. Coach), and Michael Cater (Asst. Coach). The Cougars visit Winona Thursday at 6 p.m in the first round of the 3A North State playoffs. Game two will switch to Batesville’s American Legion Field Friday at 6 p.m with game three, If necessary, at Winona Saturday.