Northwest PTK students named to All-Mississippi Academic Team

Four Northwest Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) students have been named to the PTK All-Mississippi Academic Team. The students were recognized at a breakfast on Friday, April 9. Pictured are (front, from left) student Abigail Brown, student Anmol Malhotra of Batesville, Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl, student Nicholas Gibson, student Hannah Holmes, (back row) t) Dr. Don Jones, dean of the Lafayette-Yalobusha Technical Center, Dr. Keith Reed, dean of the DeSoto Center, Dr. Matthew Domas, vice president of Academic Instruction and College Parallel Programs, and Dr. Carolyn Wiley, associate vice president of Academic Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness. (Contributed)

Four Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been named to the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.

Abigail Brown of Olive Branch, Anmol Malhotra of Batesville, Hannah Holmes of Horn Lake, and Nicholas Gibson of Hernando were all named to the team. Malhotra was named to the First Team, and Brown, Holmes and Gibson were all named Second Team honorees.

According to Kristin Watson, a Northwest PTK advisor, All-Mississippi Team honorees are selected through a Northwest campus committee and a PTK national committee. The All-Mississippi teams are recognized as some of the most outstanding PTK students, and each recipient is awarded a scholarship to pursue their educational goals.

“These students work hard in their academic pursuits, and this allows them an opportunity to be recognized for all their contributions in not only academics, but also the community,” Watson said. “We commend these students on being selected through a rigorous application process through Northwest and the national PTK organization.”

Brown, a Psychology student, and Malhotra, a Pharmacy student, attend classes at the main campus. Holmes, a Business student, and Gibson, a Biology student, attend classes at the DeSoto campus.

Malhotra also received the Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship, which is awarded to only 30 students nationwide and will cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee.

PTK is an international scholastic and leadership honor society for two-year colleges. The All-Mississippi Academic Team program is coordinated by PTK, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges and the Mississippi Community College Board.

For more information about Northwest’s PTK chapter, visit northwestms.edu