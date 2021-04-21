Hartman posts perfect 21-0 season at Meridian CC

North Delta School graduate Colin Hartman wrapped up the 2021 tennis season with a perfect 21-0 singles play record (17-0 in conference play), earning him the Student Athlete of the Year award at Meridian Community College.

Hartman also played No. 2 doubles, where he and his partner compiled a 12-5 record in conference play.

He was voted to the MACCC All-Conference team for his accomplishments.

Hartman beat a player from East Central Community College who won the conference’s Player of the Year title last year, and teammates are hoping that feat, along with the undefeated season will earn him the Player of the Year recognition this year.

Hartman did not lose any event to American-born players, conference or otherwise, this season.

Hartman, the son of Bill and Vickie Hartman, is a product of Trussell Park, where he practiced many hours with his father and others from Batesville.

Bill Hartman still plays competitive tennis in the senior division of the United States Tennis Association, regularly winning team matches and tournaments in the area.

“Vickie and I are so proud of Colin’s accomplishments at the college tennis level,” Bill Hartman said. “He has worked extremely hard to improve his game. Colin has played hundreds of hours of tennis at Trussell Park and the people of Batesville have always been very supportive of his tennis career. We really appreciate the encouragement.”

MCC tennis coach T.J. Carter noted that Hartman beat 12 different plates at the No. 2 and 3 singles positions.

“Colin has been an absolute joy to coach. He has been coachable and developed his game throughout the entire year which led to the success he saw,” Carter said. What Colin accomplished by going undefeated in singles throughout all of conference play is special and not something a lot of other players have been able to do.”

“His hard work, talent, and abilities were recognized by the other coaches in our conference by them selecting him to the All-Conference team and I am sure he will receive even more recognition at a national level by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the season he had,” Carter said.

“I’m thankful to have Colin as a part of the program and look forward to continuing his development and watch him build upon this season next fall and spring.”