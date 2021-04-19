Samuel Sullivan receives highest UM academic award, Taylor Medal

Samuel Clifton Sullivan, of Batesville, was among the more than 60 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2021 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award

The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Thursday, April 8, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Sullivan is a Junior Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.

