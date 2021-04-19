PanGens will meet Thursday
The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its first meeting in more than a year on Thursday, April 22, at the county’s Extension Service Auditorium, located next to Shelter Insurance on Hwy. 51S.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. All members, prospective members, and guests are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
There will be a program and business meeting to discuss moving forward from the pandemic.
