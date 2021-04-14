UM beauty Parnell hosting book giveaway Saturday

Miss Northeast Mississippi 2021 Caroline Parnell will host a drive-through book giveaway at Batesville Medical Clinic, 255 Medical Center Drive, this Saturday (April 17) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I have hundreds of great children’s books that I would love to give out to the kids of Batesville and Panola County,” Parnell said. “I would love to see everyone there this Saturday.”

Parnell, who competes for the Miss Mississippi Organization, is hosting the book giveaway through her Social Impact Initiative “Let Your Imagination Soar, Read More.”

The Batesville resident and student at the University of Mississippi, found her passion for literacy through the Miss Mississippi and Miss America Organizations.

Born in Sevierville, Tenn,, Caroline and her family relocated to Batesville when she was twelve years old for her dad, Dr. Don Parnell, Jr., to work at the hospital now known as Panola Medical Center. By the time she graduated from North Delta, she had been a member of 14 different school clubs, sports, and organizations.

Notable among these, she was a Hall of Fame graduate, instrumental in forming the North Delta Cross Country team, and a State Champion in the High Jump. Currently, the Ole Miss sophomore is an active member of the student body and Greek life.

When she was 17 and a senior at North Delta, she became interested in competing for the Miss Mississippi Organization.

With the help and encouragement of North Delta and University of Mississippi graduate, Charley Ann Nix, the 2019 1st runner up to Miss Mississippi, Parnell was able to win her first local preliminary title of Miss Modern South.

This was her ticket to the Miss Mississippi stage in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

When she won her first title, she took up her Social Impact Initiative of “Let Your Imagination Soar, Read More”, where she advocates for the literacy of children in Mississippi. Since then, she has spent the last three years promoting and learning about literacy programs for the state of Mississippi.

She will hold the title of Miss Northeast Mississippi.