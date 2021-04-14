April 15, 2021

  • 63°
Hands of a young woman on an open Bible in the early morning

Community prayer service slated for May 6

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

There will be a community-wide prayer service at Calvary Baptist Church on Keating Rd.  at 7 p.m. on May. 6. All are cordially invited to participate.

The emphasis will be prayer for all first responders in Panola County, including firemen, policemen, deputies, EMTs, and anyone with positions in healthcare and public safety.

For more information contact Curtis at 934-2299.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE