Community prayer service slated for May 6
There will be a community-wide prayer service at Calvary Baptist Church on Keating Rd. at 7 p.m. on May. 6. All are cordially invited to participate.
The emphasis will be prayer for all first responders in Panola County, including firemen, policemen, deputies, EMTs, and anyone with positions in healthcare and public safety.
For more information contact Curtis at 934-2299.
You Might Like
North Delta School Beauty Revue
Students and families of North Delta School enjoyed the annual Beauty Revue held Saturday, April 10, on the Green Wave... read more