Panola County students awarded at Holmes CC Honors Day

The Holmes Community College Grenada Campus recognized its students’ achievements and honors during the 2021 Honors Day program held on March 23 in Keeton Room of the Information Technology Center.

Representatives from each academic and career-technical program presented awards to students who have shown excellence in their given major, program or extracurricular activity.

The award presentation recognition began with Grenada Campus Academic Coordinator Dr. Kathryn Cox welcoming everyone to the event which was also being hosted via Zoom for parents and family members. Dr. Cox was followed by a prayer from Director of Health Science Programs Ginger Meriwether.

The Conservation Law Enforcement Technology went to Chris C. Burchfield of Batesville; and the Surgical Technology Award went to Shireka Henderson of Batesville.

Dr. Kathryn Cox concluded the program by recognizing the Hall of Fame recipients for the Grenada Campus. The recipients were McKenzie Cummings, Ashlee Hankins, Hannah Olivia Lane and Kennedy Norwood.