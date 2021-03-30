Sharp cars and pancakes Saturday

Batesville Downtown will be the site of the 2020 Showcase on the Square Car Show this Saturday. Many owners of classic and restored vehicles from around North Mississippi are expected for the annual show.

They are anxious to return to car show events after missing all of last year with COVID-19 cancellations.

Trophies will be awarded, but most of the owners bring their vehicles and pay entry fees to support local charities that have always benefited from the day of family fun held each spring.

Cars will begin arriving by 9 a.m. and the public is invited to interact with the owners, many of whom will allow children to sit in the cars for photos while they extol the details of their particular prized hot rod, antique, or show car.

The cars are only half the fun on car show day. Pancake breakfast plates, complete with a short stack and a choice of bacon or sausage. The big breakfast comes with a $5 donation to the Exchange Club of Batesville, and it’s ongoing efforts to support programs aimed at the prevention of child abuse.

“Child abuse did not take a break in our community, or anywhere else, when the pandemic hit us,” said club president Jeremy Weldon. “We can’t take a break in our attention to this devastating plague of child abuse and the Exchange Club hopes to see a record number of people support the pancake breakfast.”

Pancake plates will be sold at the Civitan Club building on Panola Ave., a few feet off the Square. Takeout plates and in-building dining will be available.

Mayor Jerry Autrey and the Main Street Program are hoping for a record attendance, and are urging families to take advantage of the free and fun day.