Not looking to retire anytime soon

I will officially reach retirement age this month; however, I am not planning to stop working and head home.

During last month’s freeze I discovered that I need to be out and about, and to interact with others. The first two days of being housebound were a welcome break from the alarm clock and daily grind of the work routine.

The third and fourth days I occupied my time by cleaning the bedroom from top to bottom, and washing everything that was washable. The fifth day the silence was loud.

My mind and spirit needed sustenance from a source other than housework, laundry, cooking and dishes. I even bundled up and went for a walk on the sixth day…neither cold, ice or snow was keeping me indoors a minute longer.

Bless Jake’s heart, he must have felt the same way and walked right along with me. He was a little reluctant to go back inside. It was refreshing and beautiful, and the Good Lord knows just when we need to be reminded of how blessed we are.

As I walked, I thought what on earth would I do with myself if I stayed home every day and didn’t have to be anywhere at a certain time, or be responsible for tasks or have to meet a deadline? I simply could not imagine doing so.

I am not used to having so much time on my hands. I tried and tried to picture that scenario and for the life of me I couldn’t wrap my head around that concept. I know there could be adjustment, if need be, but I just don’t need it right now.

I might change my mind in a couple of years, or unforeseen circumstances could change my plans. For now, I will just stay on course and keep the faith that all will be as He has planned. It’s easy to fall into a rut, and not be content, and forget to be appreciative, but I am thankful I am able to work.

The past few weeks we have endured a variety of weather patterns and temperatures but then we are given beautiful days just when we need reminding. Our spirits seem low on the cloudy cold rainy days but the sunshine and warmth bring out smiles and the sounds of cheerful birds and you can’t help but be upbeat.

I wake up each day seeing colorful spring blooms and the trees and grass turning green. I am watching all the species of birds that visit my yard, and they too are happy to be in sunshine and preparing their nests. I can’t wait to be able to take my bike, Delta Blue, for a ride, and work in my yard and garden.

Difficult times seem to last too long but we have to experience these times to be more appreciative of the better days. I know there is always something to be thankful for, or to be able to find the joy and beauty in the simple things, or strive to be positive when things are not quite so sunny and I need to do just that.

I hope the sun is shining on your face, and warming your soul and you are happy to just be.

I do know I need to plan for the time I will no longer be able to work, and hopefully by then I will be ready, and my “retirement fund” will be sufficient. Until then I am looking forward to many more adventures with the grands, travelling with family and supporting worthy causes with my paycheck.

Yes, I think I’ll just keep on working, and be thankful I can.