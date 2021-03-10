March 10, 2021

  • 66°

Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February

By Rebecca Alexander

Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

All Panola County and Batesville restaurants received a passing score from Monday Feb. 1, through Tuesday March 9, 2021. All passed with an A grade except for Little Cesars which received a B grade for food not being observed to be at proper temperatures.

 

  District        Name Street      City   State   Zip Inspection Date Result Type
District I MR JIFFY #4 450 HWY 6 WEST BATESVILLE  MS  38606 03/09/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I COMO PRIMARY SCHOOL 200 LEWERS ST. COMO  MS  38619 02/09/2021 A Educational Institution
District I BATESVILLE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL CAFETERIA 200 COLLEGE STREET BATESVILLE  MS  38606 02/02/2021 A Educational Institution
District I NORTH PANOLA HIGH SCHOOL 405 HWY 51 NORTH SARDIS  MS  38666 02/02/2021 A Educational Institution
District I SARDIS NURSING HOME 613 EAST LEE STREET SARDIS  MS  38666 03/04/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home
District I Providence PCC of Batesville 640 KEATING ROAD BATESVILLE  MS  38606 03/09/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home
District I Zaxby’s 101 House Carlson Dr. Ext BATESVILLE  MS  38606 02/08/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I Tucks Bar B Q 100 51 South Sardis  MS  38666 02/05/2021 A Mobile Food Unit (CB)
District I Hampton Inn 103 Lakewood drive Batesville  MS  38606 03/03/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I Yamato Sushi of Batesville 625 Hwy 6 E Batesville  Ms  38606 02/02/2021 A Full Service Restaurant
District I Donalds Donuts 146 Hwy 6W Batesville  MS  38606 03/09/2021 A Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop
District I Flavors 2050 Mitchell Road Como  MS  38619 03/02/2021 A Mobile Food Unit (CB)
District I FINCH HENRY JOB CORPS CENTER 821 HIGHWAY 51 SOUTH BATESVILLE  MS  38606 02/02/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I Morrisons at Panola Medical Center 303 Medical Center Dr Batesville  ms  38606 03/08/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home
District I Batesville Nutrition Club 524 Hwy 51 South Batesville  MS  38606 03/09/2021 A Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop
District I Big Ern’s Crawfish (mobile) Hwy 6 (across from Popeye’s) Batesville  MS  38606 03/02/2021 A Seafood Market
District I The Dam Store 25472 MS-315 Sardis  MS  38666 03/04/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I Como Travel Center, LLC 591 East Oak St Como  MS  38619 02/08/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen
District I Grace For Today Adult Life Center 166 Hwy 51 South Batesville  MS  38606 02/04/2021 A Personal Care Home – With Full Service Facilities
District I Little Ceasar Pizza 103 Vick Street Batesville  MS  38606 03/03/2021 B Full Service Restaurant
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE