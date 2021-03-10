Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February

All Panola County and Batesville restaurants received a passing score from Monday Feb. 1, through Tuesday March 9, 2021. All passed with an A grade except for Little Cesars which received a B grade for food not being observed to be at proper temperatures.

District Name Street City State Zip Inspection Date Result Type District I MR JIFFY #4 450 HWY 6 WEST BATESVILLE MS 38606 03/09/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I COMO PRIMARY SCHOOL 200 LEWERS ST. COMO MS 38619 02/09/2021 A Educational Institution District I BATESVILLE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL CAFETERIA 200 COLLEGE STREET BATESVILLE MS 38606 02/02/2021 A Educational Institution District I NORTH PANOLA HIGH SCHOOL 405 HWY 51 NORTH SARDIS MS 38666 02/02/2021 A Educational Institution District I SARDIS NURSING HOME 613 EAST LEE STREET SARDIS MS 38666 03/04/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home District I Providence PCC of Batesville 640 KEATING ROAD BATESVILLE MS 38606 03/09/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home District I Zaxby’s 101 House Carlson Dr. Ext BATESVILLE MS 38606 02/08/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I Tucks Bar B Q 100 51 South Sardis MS 38666 02/05/2021 A Mobile Food Unit (CB) District I Hampton Inn 103 Lakewood drive Batesville MS 38606 03/03/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I Yamato Sushi of Batesville 625 Hwy 6 E Batesville Ms 38606 02/02/2021 A Full Service Restaurant District I Donalds Donuts 146 Hwy 6W Batesville MS 38606 03/09/2021 A Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop District I Flavors 2050 Mitchell Road Como MS 38619 03/02/2021 A Mobile Food Unit (CB) District I FINCH HENRY JOB CORPS CENTER 821 HIGHWAY 51 SOUTH BATESVILLE MS 38606 02/02/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I Morrisons at Panola Medical Center 303 Medical Center Dr Batesville ms 38606 03/08/2021 A Hospital / Nursing Home District I Batesville Nutrition Club 524 Hwy 51 South Batesville MS 38606 03/09/2021 A Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop District I Big Ern’s Crawfish (mobile) Hwy 6 (across from Popeye’s) Batesville MS 38606 03/02/2021 A Seafood Market District I The Dam Store 25472 MS-315 Sardis MS 38666 03/04/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I Como Travel Center, LLC 591 East Oak St Como MS 38619 02/08/2021 A Fast Food or Delicatessen District I Grace For Today Adult Life Center 166 Hwy 51 South Batesville MS 38606 02/04/2021 A Personal Care Home – With Full Service Facilities