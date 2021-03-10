Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February
All Panola County and Batesville restaurants received a passing score from Monday Feb. 1, through Tuesday March 9, 2021. All passed with an A grade except for Little Cesars which received a B grade for food not being observed to be at proper temperatures.
|District
|Name
|Street
|City
|State
|Zip
|Inspection Date
|Result
|Type
|District I
|MR JIFFY #4
|450 HWY 6 WEST
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|03/09/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|COMO PRIMARY SCHOOL
|200 LEWERS ST.
|COMO
|MS
|38619
|02/09/2021
|A
|Educational Institution
|District I
|BATESVILLE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL CAFETERIA
|200 COLLEGE STREET
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|02/02/2021
|A
|Educational Institution
|District I
|NORTH PANOLA HIGH SCHOOL
|405 HWY 51 NORTH
|SARDIS
|MS
|38666
|02/02/2021
|A
|Educational Institution
|District I
|SARDIS NURSING HOME
|613 EAST LEE STREET
|SARDIS
|MS
|38666
|03/04/2021
|A
|Hospital / Nursing Home
|District I
|Providence PCC of Batesville
|640 KEATING ROAD
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|03/09/2021
|A
|Hospital / Nursing Home
|District I
|Zaxby’s
|101 House Carlson Dr. Ext
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|02/08/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|Tucks Bar B Q
|100 51 South
|Sardis
|MS
|38666
|02/05/2021
|A
|Mobile Food Unit (CB)
|District I
|Hampton Inn
|103 Lakewood drive
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|03/03/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|Yamato Sushi of Batesville
|625 Hwy 6 E
|Batesville
|Ms
|38606
|02/02/2021
|A
|Full Service Restaurant
|District I
|Donalds Donuts
|146 Hwy 6W
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|03/09/2021
|A
|Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop
|District I
|Flavors
|2050 Mitchell Road
|Como
|MS
|38619
|03/02/2021
|A
|Mobile Food Unit (CB)
|District I
|FINCH HENRY JOB CORPS CENTER
|821 HIGHWAY 51 SOUTH
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|02/02/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|Morrisons at Panola Medical Center
|303 Medical Center Dr
|Batesville
|ms
|38606
|03/08/2021
|A
|Hospital / Nursing Home
|District I
|Batesville Nutrition Club
|524 Hwy 51 South
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|03/09/2021
|A
|Bakery / Donuts / Coffeeshop
|District I
|Big Ern’s Crawfish (mobile)
|Hwy 6 (across from Popeye’s)
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|03/02/2021
|A
|Seafood Market
|District I
|The Dam Store
|25472 MS-315
|Sardis
|MS
|38666
|03/04/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|Como Travel Center, LLC
|591 East Oak St
|Como
|MS
|38619
|02/08/2021
|A
|Fast Food or Delicatessen
|District I
|Grace For Today Adult Life Center
|166 Hwy 51 South
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|02/04/2021
|A
|Personal Care Home – With Full Service Facilities
|District I
|Little Ceasar Pizza
|103 Vick Street
|Batesville
|MS
|38606
|03/03/2021
|B
|Full Service Restaurant
